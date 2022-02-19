Srinivasan Sivaram Sells 11,380 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Western Digital stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Western Digital by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Western Digital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $425,910,000 after buying an additional 1,213,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,390,000 after purchasing an additional 343,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $409,015,000 after purchasing an additional 162,490 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

