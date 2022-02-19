Srinivasan Sivaram Sells 11,380 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Western Digital stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Digital (WDC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.