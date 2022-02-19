Truist Financial Lowers AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $90.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

Shares of APP opened at $63.77 on Thursday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 911.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.24.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $4,025,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,620,662 shares of company stock worth $694,062,400. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $195,005,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $139,011,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 32,882.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,169,000 after buying an additional 1,187,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

