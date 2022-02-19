Truist Financial Lowers AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $90.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.13% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.
Shares of APP opened at $63.77 on Thursday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 911.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.24.
In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $4,025,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,620,662 shares of company stock worth $694,062,400. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $195,005,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $139,011,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 32,882.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,169,000 after buying an additional 1,187,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.