Oppenheimer Comments on Airbnb, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.48.

ABNB opened at $174.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.11 and a 200 day moving average of $167.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.88) EPS.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $2,553,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,873 shares of company stock worth $133,171,020. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

