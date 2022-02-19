Needham & Company LLC Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $220.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $174.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.20. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $215.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $2,553,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,873 shares of company stock valued at $133,171,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 30.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 131.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,374,000 after purchasing an additional 294,290 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $907,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 120.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

