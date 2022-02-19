ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $68.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.50.

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,407,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ALLETE by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 847,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,334,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

