StockNews.com Upgrades Corning (NYSE:GLW) to “Buy”

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Corning has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

