J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Raised to $111.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SJM. Barclays boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.55.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $138.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $111.59 and a 52-week high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 28.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 26,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

