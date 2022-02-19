Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,266,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.97% of Global Medical REIT worth $18,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 26.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 129,117 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 64.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 9.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

GMRE opened at $16.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 546.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

