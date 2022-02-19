Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,552,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Desktop Metal worth $18,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 515.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of DM stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.12.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

