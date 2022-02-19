Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,257,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of MannKind worth $18,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in MannKind by 204.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.80. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.