Alan S. Lowe Sells 8,809 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after acquiring an additional 610,286 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Lumentum by 37.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,403,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.