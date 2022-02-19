StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $119.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.29. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $10.81.
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
