StockNews.com Downgrades Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) to Buy

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $191.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.68. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,195 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,004. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,587,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,847,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

