GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

GCMG stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.10. GCM Grosvenor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 180.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,322,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 463,592 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 515,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 271,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 207,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

