StockNews.com Downgrades Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) to Hold

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE:NUS opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 67,710 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,985 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

