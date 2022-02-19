Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBOE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $94.41 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.64.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

