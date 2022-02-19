Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHE.UN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

TSE CHE.UN opened at C$7.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.28. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$6.01 and a 52 week high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63. The stock has a market cap of C$756.52 million and a P/E ratio of -8.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.71%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.