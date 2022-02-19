FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $436.40.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $403.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.24.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,723,982,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,950,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 62.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

