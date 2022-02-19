Geode Capital Management LLC Has $17.59 Million Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 832,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of Tupperware Brands worth $17,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth $80,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth $217,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

TUP opened at $17.31 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $846.11 million, a P/E ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20.

TUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.