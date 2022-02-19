Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,226,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter.

ITA opened at $104.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average of $104.66. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

