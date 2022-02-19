Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $179.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $161.90 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.70%.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $317,519,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after acquiring an additional 855,067 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,122,000 after buying an additional 558,999 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,775,000 after buying an additional 421,801 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

