Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Compass in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Compass has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of -3.50.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Compass had a negative return on equity of 81.00% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Compass will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $89,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $1,177,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,510 shares of company stock worth $1,270,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

