ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ORIX by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 641,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 200,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 142,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ORIX by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $102.10 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.77.

IX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

