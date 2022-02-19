Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

NYSE:CLW opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $495.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.20. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $44.73.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael John Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $28,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 19.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.