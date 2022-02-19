HomeServe (LON:HSV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $739.00

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 739 ($10.00) and last traded at GBX 739.74 ($10.01), with a volume of 163175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 752.50 ($10.18).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSV shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.80) to GBX 810 ($10.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.70) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.62) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.62) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,261.89 ($17.08).

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 809.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 873.98. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89.

In related news, insider Tommy Breen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 914 ($12.37) per share, for a total transaction of £228,500 ($309,201.62). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,054 shares of company stock valued at $45,546,337.

HomeServe Company Profile (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

