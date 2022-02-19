CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $9.46, but opened at $10.00. CommScope shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 39,124 shares trading hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

