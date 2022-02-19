K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Stock Price Up 23.8%

Shares of K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC) rose 23.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 911,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 391% from the average daily volume of 185,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.
K9 Gold Company Profile (CVE:KNC)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for K9 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K9 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.