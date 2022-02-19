K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Stock Price Up 23.8%

Shares of K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC) rose 23.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 911,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 391% from the average daily volume of 185,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

K9 Gold Company Profile (CVE:KNC)

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah, the United States.

