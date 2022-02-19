Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.84

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.84 and last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 2719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

ATGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -138.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $100,008.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $954,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 49,157 shares of company stock worth $1,165,186 in the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

