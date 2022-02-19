Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.52

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 10327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp downgraded Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $11,955,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269. 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,792,000 after buying an additional 2,021,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,298,000 after buying an additional 508,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,351,000 after buying an additional 1,002,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after buying an additional 924,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,016,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.