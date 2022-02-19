Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.86.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $209.03 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.64 and a 200-day moving average of $214.02.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 16.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,075 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

