Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Decreases By 17.6%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 264.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $80.42 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $74.30 and a one year high of $100.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.65.

