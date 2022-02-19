CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.04.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14. CF Industries has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,810 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $7,872,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,966 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

