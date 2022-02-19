Morgan Stanley Lowers Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $81.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.14.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

