Insider Selling: Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Insider Sells $1,467,132.48 in Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CSL opened at $234.06 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $143.88 and a one year high of $250.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.