Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of GFI opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,543 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 644.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,240,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,644,000 after buying an additional 4,536,742 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $32,726,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 106.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,432,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,348,000 after buying an additional 2,802,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after buying an additional 2,667,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

