Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 329.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 69,181 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 839,383 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

