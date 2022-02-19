Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exelon’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Failure of the transmission & distribution lines or facilities can hamper the distribution of energy, thereby hurting its performance. Adherence to stringent laws and regulations could increase expenses. Fluctuation in weather conditions can also adversely impact the demand for energy and profitability. Exelon has completed the separation of generation and competitive energy business, namely Constellation Energy Corp., into a separate entity. The company retained the transmission and distribution utility business, which will continue to be called Exelon. Exelon’s investments for grid modernization will improve the resilience of its system and its stable cash flow, will allow it to pay dividend. Exelon is aiming to achieve zero-carbon emission by 2050.”

EXC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.73.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $44.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 37.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 47,725 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Exelon by 299.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after buying an additional 367,868 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 906,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,174,000 after buying an additional 229,662 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

