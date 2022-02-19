Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innate Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.90.

IPHA opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Innate Pharma by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innate Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Innate Pharma by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 72,951 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 1.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innate Pharma (IPHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.