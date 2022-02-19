Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,019 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Denny’s worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,718,000 after acquiring an additional 33,888 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of DENN opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

