Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 24,264 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 117,932 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Euronav by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in Euronav by 8.5% during the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 452,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 35,578 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the third quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Euronav by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 809,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ING Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Euronav stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.32.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

