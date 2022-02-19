Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Seaboard worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEB. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Seaboard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 24.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,607.02 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $3,099.02 and a one year high of $4,400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.