accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $817.62

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 817.62 ($11.06) and traded as low as GBX 704 ($9.53). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 738 ($9.99), with a volume of 201,986 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACSO. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.59) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.59) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,075 ($28.08).

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 779.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 817.62. The company has a market cap of £304.55 million and a P/E ratio of -30.50.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

