Wedbush Boosts Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $52.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,821,000 after purchasing an additional 131,942 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after purchasing an additional 921,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

