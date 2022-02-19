Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

CBNK opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.44. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 21.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 7.07%.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,959 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $109,901.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

