Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

Shares of Capstone Green Energy stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Capstone Green Energy has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a negative return on equity of 112.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 58,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capstone Green Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

