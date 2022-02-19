Short Interest in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Expands By 36.3%

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the January 15th total of 61,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
CCAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
In other Crescent Capital BDC news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $123,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Breaux bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $103,128 and sold 403,500 shares valued at $7,274,723. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
CCAP stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
