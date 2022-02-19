Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $153.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMAT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $133.35 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.70 and a 200 day moving average of $141.99. The firm has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.38%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.