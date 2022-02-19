IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$4.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.41. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$4.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

