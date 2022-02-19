Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.29.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,154 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,991,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,352,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

