Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 5,290 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cronos Group by 366.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

CRON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.62. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

